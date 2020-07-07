The Douglas County Sentinel’s editorial staff received three awards from the Georgia Press Association, which announced results from its annual Better Newspaper Contest last week.
The Sentinel competes in Class D, which consists of the state’s largest papers that don’t publish daily.
Sentinel Sports Editor Derrick Mahone won two awards. Mahone, who is a veteran journalist with more than five years at the Sentinel and a combined three decades in the field, won Second Place in the Special Section category for his 16-page Football Preview edition for the 2019 season. Mahone also took Third Place in the Sports Column category.
History columnist Lisa Cooper won Third Place in the Lifestyle/Feature column category. Cooper has been writing Douglas County history columns for the Sentinel since 2013. She has also published several history books.
Sentinel Managing Editor Ron Daniel praised Mahone and Cooper for their hard work.
“The Sentinel is fortunate to have Derrick and Lisa, and these awards are a testament to the quality work they produce every week,” Daniel said.
The Sentinel’s sister paper, the Times-Georgian in Carrollton, won 13 awards in the contest including First Place in General Excellence along with The Daily Tribune News in Cartersville in Class C.
“It is always an honor to be recognized by your peers for the work being done,” said Rachael Raney, publisher of the Newspapers of West Georgia.
Times-Georgian photographer Jay Luzardo won a total of five awards. He took Second and Third Place for Feature Photography and won Third Place in the categories of News Photography, Spot News Photography, and Sports Feature Photography.
Times-Georgian Managing Editor Corey Cusick won First Place in the newspaper’s division for Enterprise Story and News Editor Ken Denney won Second Place in the Feature Writing category.
Newspaper columnists Mimi Gentry and Joe Garrett both won First Place in the category of Lifestyle/Feature column.
Former Sports Editor Mason Wittner and former staff writer Kenyata Hendrix won Third Place in the category of Sports Feature.
Staff writer Michael O’Hearn won Second Place in the category of Community Service.
The Times-Georgian also won Second Place in the categories of Lifestyle Coverage and Headline Writing.
“I am proud of the work we do and for what we stand for,” Raney said. “We come in every day to be the best newspaper we can be and, first and foremost, to serve our community.”
