More national retailers and supermarket chains will be requiring shoppers to wear masks or face coverings while in their stores.
Starting next week, stores like Walmart and Sam’s Club in addition to Kroger will require face coverings as coronavirus cases soar nationwide.
There are four Kroger locations, two Walmart stores and a Sam’s Club in the county.
Walmart’s policy goes into effect Monday while Kroger will enact its new requirement starting Wednesday. Also, Best Buy and Starbucks started requiring consumers to wear masks this past week.
Publix will require consumers to wear face coverings starting Aug. 1.
Walmart said it will have a “health ambassador” who will be standing near the entrance of the store to remind those without a mask of the new requirements.
“Since the CDC recently called on all Americans to wear masks in public, I expect many other businesses will follow suit,” said Dr. Janet Memark, medical director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health. “I want to reiterate that the only ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at this time are social distancing, staying home when you are sick and wearing masks or face coverings when in public.”
Gov. Brian Kemp has not issued a state mandate on face coverings in public as many other Southern governors have in recent weeks with cases spiking across the region. However, Kemp has encouraged citizens to wear them. All the stores requiring face coverings are privately owned and can set their own policies.
“We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country,” Kroger, the nation’s largest supermarket chain, said in a statement.
The call for face masks has sparked controversy across the nation and state as Kemp has filed a lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to block her legislating mandatory face masks within the city limits.
Several Georgia cities and counties have passed similar executive orders.
Major retailers stopped short of requiring masks as the death rate slowed in late spring and many states “reopened” their economies by lifting stay-at-home orders.
During the reopening phase in Georgia, the Centers for Disease Control recommended that employees of stores wear face coverings.
“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC,” Walmart officials said in a blog post this week.
The National Retail Federation has supported retailers’ decisions to require face coverings. The organization is also hoping more stores will take similar policies.
“Workers serving customers should not have to make a critical decision as to whether they should risk exposure to infection or lose their jobs because a minority of people refuse to wear masks in order to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus,” the group said in a statement.
