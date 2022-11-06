ATLANTA — Georgia tax collections continued strong last month, the state Department of Revenue reported Monday.
The state agency brought in nearly $2.71 billion in October, an increase of $230.2 million, or 9.3%, compared to October of last year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTA — Georgia tax collections continued strong last month, the state Department of Revenue reported Monday.
The state agency brought in nearly $2.71 billion in October, an increase of $230.2 million, or 9.3%, compared to October of last year.
Since the start of fiscal 2023 in July, tax revenues are up 7.8% over the first four months of the last fiscal year.
Individual income taxes rose 18.4%, spurred by a 29.4% increase in tax return payments. Net sales tax receipts were up 16.6% over October 2021.
Corporate income tax collections rose by 12%, driven in large part by a 59.3% decline in tax refunds issued.
Once again, revenues from the state tax on gasoline and other motor fuels were virtually non-existent – down 99% - with the temporary suspension of the tax still in effect.
Georgia tax revenues have been on the rise for more than a year, as the state built a record $6.6 billion budget surplus coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.