The second week of the high school football season will see two county schools matchup and some big tests for two more.
Alexander will host Lithia Springs in the only game being played in the county while Douglas County and New Manchester hit the road to face big tests.
Chapel Hill is idle this week.
This will be the first time Alexander and Lithia Springs have played since the 2015 season when they were members of the same region.
It is the home opener for Alexander, which defeated Chapel Hill last week on the road.
“We love playing in Cougar country,” Alexander coach Matt Combs said. “It is a special place.”
Alexander has won the last three meetings, and leads the all-time series 17-10 heading into Friday’s contest.
Combs said he liked what he saw from his team in last week’s opener, which resulted in a 50-6 win. It was the most points in a season opener for the Cougars during the Combs era.
“For a first game, it went well,” he said. “I felt the kids came out with a lot of energy. There was some excitement, and they were happy with the opportunity to get to play football. They enjoyed every moment.
“There were some sloppy things that came with playing a first game. We have to fix some things. However, the enthusiasm and was there, and they had fun.”
Douglas County coach Johnny White was also pleased with what he saw from his team in its opening win at Lithia Springs.
The Tigers forced seven turnovers, including picking off five passes. Douglas County’s defense scored on an interception return and a fumble recovery as seven different players scored.
“It wasn’t bad for a first game,” White said. “We saw some things that we need to work on. We got some playmakers on the team and it showed.”
The Tigers will face a test at Stockbridge on Friday. Despite opening the season with a loss to Gainesville, the Henry County program has been among the top-10 programs in the state in its classification.
Stockbridge runs a version of the triple option offense, which is rarely seen.
“We will get to see how we stack up against a good program,” White said. “They are tough to prepare for because of their offense. You know, one mistakes can lead to a big play.”
New Manchester got a big win over Walnut Grove at home to start the season. The Jaguars will face a test in East Coweta, which advanced to the second round of the playoffs last season.
Jaguars senior running back Teondre Carter rushed for nearly 200 yards last week with three touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Rico Jones came off the bench to throw for 238 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win.
