Douglas County’s eight member state delegation will look a little different next year.
District 65 state Rep. Sharon Beasley-Teague, a 28-year incumbent from Red Oak, was defeated in Tuesday’s Democratic primary runoff election by challenger Mandisha Thomas.
Thomas received 2,373 votes (60.24%) to Beasley-Teague’s 1,566 (39.76%) with some votes still to be counted in Fulton County.
In Douglas County, only the Church at Chapel Hill precinct is part of District 65, which also covers parts of south Fulton. Thomas won Douglas County with 165 votes to Beasley-Teague’s 123 votes.
Thomas will take the seat next January since no Republicans qualified for the November general election.
In the only other race on the ballot in Douglas County on Tuesday, Montenia Edwards defeated Triana Arnold James to win the Democratic primary for state Senate District 30. Edwards received 1,970 votes (54.37%) and James got 1,653 votes (45.63%) in the district that includes most of Carroll and parts of Douglas and Paulding counties. Edwards won Douglas with the narrowest margin of the three counties, getting 404 votes to James’ 395 in Douglas.
“Your voices were heard and I am ready to lead and serve you as your next state senator in Georgia’s District 30,” Edwards wrote on her campaign Facebook page. “As our campaign continues, I hope to meet with each and every one of you on the trail—now on to the general election in November 2020. Thank you.”
James, who led a rally calling for the Confederate monument in front of the Douglas County Courthouse to be removed, conceded defeat in a post to Facebook.
“The people of District 30 have spoken,” James said. “Sad to say that I will not be representing you at the State Capitol. Thank you to all that supported my campaign. I came up short but not down. There was too many forces of darkness working against me. Thank you all again and take care. Just know that I appreciate each and everyone of you.”
Edwards will move on to the general election to face seven-year incumbent Republican Mike Dugan, who serves as Georgia Senate Majority Leader.
Heading into the race that will be decided Nov. 3, Dugan has $262,000 in his campaign war chest, according to his most recent Campaign Contribution Disclosure Report (CCDR) filed with the state ethics commission.
Edwards hasn’t filed a CCDR, which is required of all candidates running for state offices.
