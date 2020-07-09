A 49-year-old man was arrested Fourth of July weekend after a chase with state troopers in Carroll County.
Christopher Brumbelow of Douglasville was arrested by Georgia State Patrol for one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substances, driving on the wrong side of the road, passing in a no passing zone, driver failure to exercise due care, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving too fast for conditions, no proof of insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign, and obstructing or hindering law enforcement.
On Friday evening, a trooper observed a motorcycle in the area of State Route 61 and Northeast Hickory Level Road and according to an incident report, noticed suspicious behavior by its driver.
While on Tolbert Drive, the motorcycle improperly passed another vehicle, causing the trooper to attempt a traffic stop. The motorcycle driver then sought to flee and drove at high speeds, including approximately 80 miles per hour on Reed Road.
The report said the the motorcycle traveled on the wrong side of the road and exceeded the speed limit while the trooper followed. Eventually, the motorcycle drove off of the roadway into a small ditch and crashed.
The driver, identified as Brumbelow, began to flee on foot, and the trooper reported that he appeared to be reaching for a weapon. In response, the trooper unholstered his firearm, but instead reupholstered his weapon and fired his taser at the suspect.
The taser was ineffective so he deployed a second shot, which was also ineffective. The trooper was able to grab the suspect, who was combative, and force him to the ground. The trooper struck the man’s rib cage and Brumbelow complied.
One taser probe had been stuck to his backpack but the other probes were not attached to Brumbelow. A bag of what appeared to the officer to be methamphetimines were found.
West Georgia Ambulance responded to the scene and Brumbelow was transported to the Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton and was later discharged. He was later transported to the Carroll County Jail and he had been issued a $15,000 bond as of Sunday night.
