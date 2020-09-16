A crash at Highway 78 and Bright Star Road in Douglasville on Tuesday left one person being Life Flighted to a metro Atlanta hospital and traffic snarled during rush hour.
The accident was at least the second serious crash along Highway 78 in Douglas County in less than two weeks.
Another crash on the east side of the county on Sept. 4 left one person dead and two others injured.
The accident Tuesday happened around 3:45 p.m. when a vehicle driven by a person headed westbound on Highway 78 tried to turn left onto Bright Star and was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 78, Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson said.
One of the drivers was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital by Life Flight and another was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, Davidson said. Davidson said neither person’s injuries were life threatening.
Davidson said a second accident happened after Douglasville officers arrived on the scene Tuesday. That accident, Davidson, said was a fender bender likely caused by rubberneckers.
The second accident “made it look like a really big wreck with a bunch of cars,” Davidson said.
Davidson said he didn’t have stats immediately available Wednesday about the number of accidents at that intersection. But he said with Highway 78 being a major thoroughfare, people drive at higher speeds which leads to some wrecks that are worse than those on surface streets.
The accident involving a fatality earlier this month along Highway 78 on the east side of the county took place at 12:37 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Thornton Road and Highway 78 and involved four vehicles, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
A Ford Econoline van driven by Santos Molina, 50, of Austell, was traveling southbound in the left turn lane attempting to go east on Highway 78 on a flashing yellow arrow signal, according to the crash report from the State Patrol.
Molina failed to yield while turning left, according to the report.
A construction vehicle driven by Ephraim Wyche, 71, of Atlanta, who was going north on Thornton Road, struck the right side of Molina’s van at the intersection, according to the report.
After the impact both vehicles crossed the gore and struck the pedestrian crosswalk signal, according to the report.
The report shows two other vehicles were in the westbound Highway 78 turn lanes attempting to turn right to go north on Thornton Road — a GMC Sierra and a Hyundai Elantra. The vehicles driven by Molina and Wyche hit the front of the Sierra and pushed it into the Elantra, according to the report.
Ever Alverez, 31, of Austell, who was a passenger in Molina’s van, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. Molina was taken to a hospital by Life Flight. And Wyche was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.
The State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT), the Motor Carrier Compliance Division and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the accident.
