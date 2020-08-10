Democrats will decide their nominee for state Senate District 30 and the winner of the District 65 state House race when they go to the polls today for the general primary runoff election.
The races were the only two from the June 9 general primary election where a candidate didn’t get at least 50% of the vote.
In the 30th Senate District, Triana Arnold James and Montenia Edwards are facing off in the Democratic primary runoff. James got 41.63% of the vote and Edwards got 37.66% on June 9.
The winner of the runoff will move on to face state Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, who serves as Georgia’s Senate Majority Leader. District 30 covers parts of Carroll, Douglas and Paulding counties.
In the 65th House District, incumbent Sharon Beasley-Teague, D-Red Oak, got 49.02% of the vote June 9 in the Democratic primary. She faces Mandisha Thomas — who got 36.55% of the vote — in the Democratic primary runoff. The winner will take the seat with no Republicans running for the seat that covers parts of east Douglas and south Fulton counties.
Only Democratic voters who live in those districts and voters from either party who did not cast ballots in the June 9 election may vote in today’s runoff elections.
Senate District 30 includes the Mirror Lake Elementary, Dog River Library, Ephesus Baptist Church, Pray’s Mill Baptist, Bright Star UMC and Dorsett Shoals Elementary precincts in Douglas County.
House District 65 includes only the Church at Chapel Hill precinct in Douglas County.
Early voting in the two races took place from July 20-Aug. 7. In Douglas County, 90 voters cast their ballots in the Senate District 30 Democratic primary runoff during early voting and 52 cast their ballots in the House District 65 Democratic primary runoff, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
There is a drop box outside the courthouse near the bike rack and another one outside the voter registration office inside for voters to place their absentee applications and ballots. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at the courthouse drop box until 7 p.m. on election day for the runoff election.
Contact the elections office by phone at 770-920-7213 or by email at dofelections@co.douglas.ga.us or go to Secretary of State’s website at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov to check your voter registration status, find out your precinct, request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 general election and more.
