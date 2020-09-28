Douglas County continues to see a decline in its unemployment rate and number of initial unemployment claims, according to the latest figures released by the state Labor Department last week.
The unemployment rate for August in Douglas County was 6.9% as compared to 9.3% in July, according to the agency’s data. Last August, the county had a 3.8% rate.
The city of Douglasville had a 7.6% unemployment rate for August as compared to 10.1 in July, but still is well-above the 4.1% rate last August.
“This is still not at pre-COVID-19 levels, but we are moving in the right direction,” wrote UWG’s Center for Business and Economics Research Director Hilde Patron in an email. “There is, however, a lot of movement in the labor market right now. Between July and August, the number of unemployed individuals in the county actually decreased by a little over 130.”
As a state, Georgia had a 5.6% unemployment rate last month, which is well-below the national rate of 8.4% for the national rate in August.
The state numbers were encouraging to Gov. Brian Kemp, who faced criticism as Georgia was one of the first states to open back up.
“In addition to a strengthening job market, revenues to the state have shown encouraging progress, Georgia has maintained its AAA bond rating, and new economic development projects in July and August have already equaled a third of total projects from the entire previous fiscal year — with $642 million in new investment and over 4,000 jobs announced by the Georgia Department of Economic Development in August alone,” Kemp said.
Patron said she isn’t surprised with Georgia’s jobless numbers.
“I think that our economy was a little stronger than the national average before COVID, our lockdown procedures were not as strenuous as other states’, and our industries were not as heavily affected by COVID as some states’ were,” Patron email stated. “For instance, when compared to states like California, New York, Hawaii, Florida, and Nevada, which are very service and tourism oriented, Georgia was not hit as hard; we have a diverse base, we are not focused in one particular industry, and we have less invested in tourism than the larger states do.”
Almost $14 billion has been paid in state and federal benefits by the Department of Labor since the beginning of the pandemic in March. The department issued $366 million in benefits last week.
These benefits included regular unemployment and federally funded Lost Wages Assistance supplements, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Unemployment Compensation and state payments.
Last week, the state began issuing payments of $900 as part of FEMA’s Lost Wages Assistance program to employees who have had their wages cut due to the coronavirus pandemic. A second payment of $900 was issued this week.
In the months leading up to the pandemic, the statewide unemployment rate held steady between 3.1-3.3% from August 2019 to February 2020. That rate began to climb in March, when the unemployment rate increased 1.5 percentage points to 4.6%.
After the rate tripled in April, the statewide unemployment rate has declined steadily in the last five months.
“It is very promising that we continue to see the unemployment rate drop month after month, while the job market gets stronger, evoking positive news for Georgia’s economy,” Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a release. “The state as a whole is leading the nation in competitive unemployment rates, coming in at 7th lowest.”
Georgia has a labor force of 4.9 million, the Labor Department said in a separate release. The states with lower unemployment rates were Nebraska, Utah, South Dakota, Vermont and North Dakota.
“As we continue to rebound from the economic devastation of COVID-19, we have seen our unemployment rate plummet the past several months on the statewide level and across Georgia in all of our cities and communities,” Butler said in his announcement. “With one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates, we will continue to support Georgians with unemployment and now re-employment services.”
Times-Georgian staff writer Michael O’Hearn contributed to this report.
