The Douglas County Elections and Registration Office is holding an open forum to discuss questions and concerns about voting.
The forum is set for Wednesday, July 15 at 11 a.m. in Citizens Hall at the courthouse. Voters are invited to attend in-person or watch it live on DCTV 23 or the county’s Facebook page.
“I want every legal voter in Douglas County showing up for every election and having absolute confidence in our process,” said Milton Kidd, elections supervisor for the county.
Topics at the forum will include:
• Advance voting
• Absentee voting by mail
• Election Day
• Updating voter registration information, which can be done in-person, online and even with the GASOS app.
Kidd said he believes the June 9 primary elections in the county went well. While many counties had problems with voters waiting in line for hours to cast their ballots, Kidd said there were no problems like that in Douglas County.
Final unofficial results from Douglas didn’t come in until three days after the election. Those final unofficial results, which don’t include provisional ballots and others, are usually available on election night.
Kidd said there were several issues that caused delays in counting ballots that were largely related to new voting machines and the large number of people voting absentee due to the pandemic.
Kidd said the county received 16,000 total absentee ballots and about 6,000 of those absentee ballots came in on Election Day from the mail and from people dropping their ballots in drop boxes at the courthouse.
Kidd said that while the roughly 10,000 ballots that came in before election day had been processed, there was no way to count the 6,000 that came in on election day in a short period of time.
He said that absentee ballots have to be opened and the outer and inner envelopes separated. He said signatures on absentee ballots must match the signature on file for the voter. If the signature doesn’t match, he said the voter by law is notified and has three days to provide documentation proving they signed the ballot.
He said another problem that the elections office dealt with was stray marks on absentee ballots — called overvotes or undervotes.
He said if there are stray marks on ballots in contested races, those ballots have to be looked at by a review panel made up of members from both political parties to determine the intent of the voter.
He said other issues with absentee ballots included voters taping or gluing their ballots or folding them in a way that caused the ballot reader to reject the ballot. When that happens, Kidd said the selections on the errant ballot have to be transferred to a new ballot that can be read by the machine.
The new voting machines rolled out statewide also posed some issues, Kidd said. He said that since the new machines have a paper ballot component that must be scanned, that also took more time.
Neighboring Carroll County had its unofficial vote count done on election night. Kidd said that comparing the counties is “not an apples and oranges type of situation.”
“You can’t say that because one county does something that it will work in a different county,” Kidd said. “We’re different counties with a different electorate that are facing different challenges.”
He added: “We had a great election. We survey our voters on election day as well and most of the surveys I received from voters were positive and their experience in Douglas County has been positive.”
Kidd said he encourages anyone with questions to contact the elections office at 770-920-7213 or bdofelections@co.douglas.ga.us
