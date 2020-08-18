In about five minutes on Aug. 11, the Villa Rica City Council approved the result of over a year’s work by city staff: a sweeping revision of the city’s zoning ordinance.
During their monthly meeting, the council members unanimously approved the ordinance, which overhauls the city’s zoning designations. The matter had been discussed in numerous meetings and work sessions since last year, so last week’s vote came quickly and without much debate.
In other business at the meeting, the council members also adopted without fanfare one of the largest contracts in recent memory: a $2 million deal to repave 37 streets in the city. Council members also turned down a plan for a new truck stop in the city.
The revision of the zoning ordinance has been in motion since February and has resulted in a 296-page comprehensive zoning ordinance that city officials say sets the stage for streamlined development in the city. The plan will also give city officials greater control in how the city grows, keeping that growth in line with its development plan.
A handful of property owners who have objected to how the plan affects their properties are having their claims heard through a process set up by the city.
Zoning is the process that cities use to define how certain tracts of land can be used throughout the town. It is meant to shape development in accord to the way people live so that heavy industries, for example, don’t impact on residential neighborhoods
The main problem with Villa Rica’s old ordinance, city officials said, was twofold. One, many of the city’s residential lot sizes do not conform to their zoning classification. Second, many of the town’s structures are mismatched to the zoned use of the land they sit upon.
The new plan sorts all the city’s property parcels into new zoning classifications. In some cases, properties that are now vacant but zoned for a higher density use — including industrial — have been returned to the default zoning condition of agricultural. Not because the city wants it returned to farmland, but to give city officials a new chance to shape the growth of the city according to their long-range development plans.
During the process, the city identified 96 parcels that would undergo a “substantive change” in zoning — from industrial to residential, say. Most of those owners did not object to the change, but there were formal objections from 17 property owners representing 27 properties.
In the end, only five property owners remain to have their appeals heard. First will be an administrative review process, then there will be appeals to the city’s Planning and Zoning board, and ultimately the city council will make any final adjustment to the zoning map.
In other business, the council members approved a $2 million paving contract, one of the largest such deals the city has adopted in recent memory.
The $2,066,484 contract was awarded to Baldwin Paving Co. Inc., which will pave 37 streets in the city. The item had been placed on the council’s “consent agenda,” having been thoroughly discussed during the council’s Aug. 6 work session.
Consent agenda items are adopted by a single vote by the council, so the paving contract was one of 12 items swiftly adopted without fanfare on Tuesday.
During the Aug. 6 work session, city engineer Bobby Elliott noted that it was “the biggest bid amount that I’ve done in my career.”
Baldwin was selected from five paving companies that had bid on the project. The company will pave streets located in subdivisions, the industrial park, and local streets throughout the city.
Of special note, Elliott said all the streets on the list are atop water infrastructure projects that have already been completed, which he said meant that the new paving work will likely not be torn open to do those projects.
The council also voted to deny a special use permit that would have allowed the construction of a truck stop and convenience store at the corner of Highway 101 and Industrial Court West.
City officials had recommended the project, provided that the developers comply with four conditions, including a study of how the truck stop would affect traffic in the area. But the council members were also concerned with how the development would impact streams in the area and about parking on the site.
The council voted 3-2 to deny the permit, with Ward 4 council member Michael Young, Ward 1 council member Shirley Marchman and Ward 2 council member Matthew Momtahan opposing the plan. Council members Leslie McPherson of Ward 3 and Danny Carter of Ward 5 supported the proposal.
