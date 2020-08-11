Villa Rica city council members on Tuesday will revisit a 2012 ordinance that virtually banned smoking in the city.
The ordinance — which now appears to have gotten on the books by accident — had only been sporadically enforced until June, when Mayor Gil McDougal ordered the city’s police department and city administration to begin enforcing it.
That brought complaints from at least one restaurant owner who argued that the city should consider the impact of such an ordinance on his business, especially at a time when the coronavirus has dealt a serious economic blow.
When the council meets tonight, they are scheduled to consider three options for the ordinance: re-enactment, amendment, or a repeal that would leave a similarly worded, but less restrictive, state law in its place.
The ordinance, known as the “City of Villa Rica Smoke-Free Air Ordinance,” was adopted by City Council in 2012, in response to a similarly named state law enacted in 2005. In basic terms, the city rule prohibits all indoor and outdoor smoking in public spaces, with only a few exceptions.
The rule only allows an exemption to restaurants if their outdoor service areas are “at least 50% of the size of their indoor area,” in which case 20% of that outdoor area can be designated a smoking section.
The city rules cover both tobacco products and vaporizers (vapes), and require merchants to enforce the rule inside their establishments. The state law makes no mention of vaping.
Those who smoke in a prohibited area are subject to a $100 fine, under the ordinance, with increasing fines for repeat violators. Business managers who persist in not enforcing the ordinance could lose their business or alcohol license with the city.
The ordinance, however, was never formally adopted by a council vote. Although the council had twice scheduled the ordinance for discussion, that debate was tabled. Yet when the council voted in 2016 to approve the engrossment of its Code of Ordinances into the Municode, the smoking ordinance was somehow among those that were adopted.
Since then, city officials, including McDougal, have argued that the ordinance has been in effect. Yet it seems that most people essentially forgot about it, so it has only been sporadically enforced.
McDougal, a former city council member, was not serving on the council when the ordinance was first proposed. But in May, he received a complaint from a citizen about people smoking outdoors while waiting in line to enter a store. The citizen asked the mayor if anything could be done about it.
That’s when McDougal learned about the 2012 ordinance and issued the order requesting that it be enforced.
But McDougal’s order received immediate pushback from one business owner, Russ Phillips of the Cinema Tavern Reel Sports Bar & Grill on Montgomery Street. That’s because Villa Rica’s smoking ordinance is tougher than the state law, specifically when it comes to some patrons of the Cinema Tavern.
While Georgia’s law exempts “All bars and restaurants to which access is denied to any person under the age of 18 and that (does) not employ any individual under the age of 18,” Villa Rica allows no such exemption.
In a letter to the council in June, Phillips said his establishment had always adhered to the state law and argued that the Villa Rica ordinance would cost him business. He also outlined a number of economic impacts the business has sustained due to the pandemic.
The matter was discussed during last week’s council work session and was added for debate during tonight’s council session.
The council members are expected to decide on one of three options concerning the existing ordinance.
The first option is to reenact the ordinance as it already appears in the code of ordinances. That would reflect the fact that the adoption of the law was “not procedurally correct.” City officials say this is “not technically necessary” — since the ordinance is in effect — “it will allow any question concerning its enactment to be put to rest.”
The second option would be to repeal the ordinance entirely. That would have the effect of leaving the existing state law in its place, which would exempt restaurants whose patrons are over age 18, but which would also remove the city’s prohibitions against vaping or smoking in service lines.
The third option would be to amend the ordinance so that the over-18 exemption in the state law becomes part of the city’s ordinance. That option would allow the city to continue to regulate vaping and other items not in the state law, such as smoking in service lines.
The council has scheduled its monthly meeting for 6 p.m. tonight at the council chambers in the Holt-Bishop Justice Center, 101 Main St.
