Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal on Friday vetoed an amended anti-smoking bill the city council adopted a week earlier.
It was the first veto McDougal has issued since his term began in January.
On Aug. 25, the council approved by a split vote a motion to repeal an anti-smoking ordinance from 2012 and replace it with an amended version friendlier to restaurants that cater to customers over the age of 21.
That old ordinance, the “City of Villa Rica Smoke-Free Air Ordinance,” was first considered by City Council in 2012 in response to a similarly named state law enacted in 2005. Yet it had laid inactive until May when McDougal, responding to a complaint about outdoor public smoking, ordered that it be enforced.
But two restaurants that allow smoking in their establishments pushed back.
The state anti-smoking law carves out an exception for restaurants if their service is restricted to people over 18 years of age. Villa Rica’s ordinance, however, only allows restaurants to permit smoking if they have an outdoor smoking section — which they can only do if their outdoor service area is half the size of their indoor service area.
Since neither of those establishments meets that requirement, they argued that enforcing the 2012 law would harm their business, exacerbating the harm they had already faced due to the pandemic-induced economic slowdown.
Some council members appeared leery of passing any laws interfere too much with the owner of a business. Ultimately, the panel voted 3-1 (with one abstention) to repeal the old law and amend it with another which was friendlier to those establishments
But in his veto statement, McDougal noted that one of those businesses — the Cinema Tavern Reel Sports Bar & Grill on Montgomery Street — is in the heart of downtown, where city ordinances already control how businesses operate.
“The amendment that I am vetoing was designed with the sole intention of accommodating two restaurants/bars to allow smoking in those establishments under certain age restrictions,” McDougal wrote in his veto statement. “While I could have supported such a provision generally, I would have restricted those establishments to only those that do not front a sidewalk owned by the people of this city, nor in the downtown overlay generally.”
He added that current ordinances already restrict certain businesses, like pawn shops, from even operating downtown.
“It seems unreasonable to me that we care so much about our downtown image that we would not allow pawnshops, yet smoking is somehow held in such high regard as to move the city council to reverse a more restrictive law for what would ultimately amount to a single benefactor.”
In a separate statement issued to council members on Friday, McDougal elaborated on that point, saying, “This city, indeed, this council restricts activities contained inside the four walls of businesses and on the private property of individuals every day.”
“The city doesn’t allow junk yards, junk cars at private residences, or a host of other eyesores and nuisances throughout the city,” the mayor continued. “We deny land uses to property owners, require leashes to protect life and property, restrict access to public property for pets, we even tell people how to care for their pets in the winter.”
The veto power of Villa Rica’s mayor is unique among west Georgia executives. According to the city charter, the mayor can veto any ordinance or resolution within three calendar days of it being passed by the council, who must also tell the council why their action is being vetoed.
The city clerk then scheduled the vetoed ordinance to be voted on again at the next council meeting. If four council members vote to override the veto, the ordinance becomes law. If not, the veto stands.
In this case, according to City Attorney David Mecklin, if the council fails to override the veto, the old smoking law would still be in effect.
The council is not scheduled to meet in a voting session until Sept. 8.
When he was campaigning for the office of mayor last year, McDougal said that “veto powers are just as powerful as they sound,” and so carry “a great deal of weight in discussions and negotiations.”
McDougal said then that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if he never issued a veto, but said he would do so “if I were unable to persuade council members on an issue that I found worthy of a veto.”
In his letter to council members on Friday, McDougal asked them to consider the larger implications of their vote to amend the ordinance.
“It is important to note and remember, this is an amendment to weaken a law already on the books, not some new radical law,” he said. “With this amendment the council signals to our citizens and our staff that the laws on the books are flexible, just complain loud enough, and we will accommodate the law for you. Worse still, we won’t accommodate the law for YOU, but we will for some.”
