Sales tax collections in both Carroll and Douglas counties have been higher than might be expected during the coronavirus pandemic.
That fact, along with some early decisions before the virus first made its appearance, is helping the city weather the economic turmoil the disease has wrought.
What’s more, the city is experiencing a sudden surge in building permits, a trend that not only adds to the city’s funds, but also bodes well for a long-term boost in the town’s tax base.
City Manager Tom Barber said Tuesday that the sales tax receipts received at the end of June show that the city is “less behind” than he thought it would be in April, when shelter-in-place orders effectively caused a shutdown of many retail outlets not considered essential.
This, along with a decision to move the fiscal year and the surge in building permits has raised hopes by city officials that Villa Rica may be in good financial standing through the end of the budget cycle.
Economic figures to be presented during a City Council meeting next week are expected to show a slowdown in sales taxes, a fact that every city in Georgia has had to face because of the coronavirus impact.
An early draft of that economic report shows that at the end of May, sales tax collected in Carroll County was about $10,000 less than it had been during the same period last year — $125,572 this year, compared to $135,000 at the end of May 2019.
Sales tax revenue from Douglas County had dipped to $105,486 at the end of May, compared to $119,731 at the close of May 2019.
These returns, however, were large enough to make up for the previous dip in sales tax reported in April, Barber said.
Sales tax flows into Villa Rica from both counties in the form of Local Option Sales Tax revenue and funds from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax collected in both counties.
Each year, the city council creates a budget that is based on projected revenue from various sources, including sales taxes. But because of a decision in 2017 to change the city’s fiscal year, the impact of fluctuations in the sales tax is somewhat lessened.
In September of that year, the council voted to change the city’s fiscal year to one of October to September, instead of the previous budgetary cycle that tracked the calendar year.
The new fiscal year more closely matches the schedule used by Douglas and Carroll counties to collect property taxes, and allows for other parts of the city’s annual income to be collected in the first part of the calendar year, making budget forecasting more accurate.
As a result, Villa Rica has already gathered revenue from property taxes as well as other large sources of city income, including the state distribution of insurance premium taxes, business licenses, and franchise fees.
However, the city lost some revenue through the temporary closure of the municipal court, as well as fees that would have been collected through the recreation department and from the Pine Mountain Gold Museum, both of which had to be closed to prevent crowds that might spread the virus.
But in the meantime, Barber said, more building permits had been issued during June than at any time in recent memory --70, compared to the previous record of 41 permits. Those fees are not only a revenue source, but also represents new construction n that will add to the city’s tax base.
“But the big one was the sales tax,” Barber said. “So as long as it’s okay, then (with) the big aggregate number, we’ve got a chance to still get through the year okay, I think.”
