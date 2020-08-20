The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman for posing as a registered nurse and taking care of children with serious conditions using someone else’s identity.
Heather Denise Banks, 35, was arrested on Aug. 10 and charged with first degree damage to property, cruelty to children, identity theft, reckless conduct, first degree forgery and willful destruction of medical records.
Banks was denied bond during her initial court appearance Aug. 11 and remained in the Douglas County Jail as of Wednesday.
Lt. Trent Wilson said Banks was employed with Omni Healthcare Services in Lithia Springs.
Wilson said that DCSO received information in July that Banks was working for Omni as a registered nurse providing home health care.
“She was responsible for providing medical assistance to children that had serious conditions requiring treatment outside of the hospital setting,” Wilson said in a release. “Over the course of the investigation, it was confirmed that Banks had used the license of a certified registered nurse, which she had obtained by illegal means. It was also confirmed through the Georgia Secretary of State’s Professional Licensing Board that Banks did not hold a license to work as a registered nurse in the state of Georgia.”
Wilson said when Banks was arrested she confirmed she was posing as a registered nurse for money and had only completed a Certified Nursing Assistants program.
“This is a major concern to public safety since Banks does not have the proper training and has admitted to working with at least two children in a home setting,” Wilson said.
Wilson said Banks also admitted to being employed as a registered nurse at another agency prior to the one she was dismissed from› but that she didn’t disclose where the other agency was located.
The case is still active and Wilson said investigators are asking that anyone with information about Banks or other companies she may have worked with contact the DCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 678-486-1242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.