After a two-month delay caused by the pandemic, students in the Class of 2020 will finally get their in-person graduation ceremonies.
The ceremonies will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, with all ceremonies taking place the schools’ football stadiums except Douglas County High.
DCHS will hold its graduation exercises at New Manchester High because its stadium is under renovation.
Despite the delay, seniors say they are still excited about having in-person ceremonies.
“I’m so excited because I finally got a chance to see all my friends,” Douglas County High senior McKenna Croft said after Monday’s graduation rehearsal. “It is still a big deal. I think it is going to be worth the wait. I’m ready to celebrate all our accomplishments with my class. They are like family.”
Chapel Hill will have graduation today at 8 a.m. while Alexander’s graduation will take place at 8 p.m. today. On Wednesday, New Manchester (8 a.m.), Lithia Springs (10:30 a.m.) and Douglas County (8 p.m.) will round out the graduations.
Seniors were given two tickets for the ceremonies and the school system is encouraging social distancing using guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
Graduation was originally scheduled to take place in May but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Brian Kemp signed executive orders that prevented large gatherings as health officials stressed social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.
Many metro Atlanta school systems have held virtual graduations. In the last couple weeks, as cases of the virus have continued to spike, several metro school districts like Gwinnett and Fulton counties and Atlanta Public Schools have canceled in-person graduations.
All told, there are 2,141 seniors graduating in Douglas County, but all will not be able to participate in ceremonies for various reasons. Some seniors have already left for college or for the military.
“We have over 80% of our seniors here,” Douglas County High Principal Andre Weaver said following Monday’s rehearsal. “I’m super excited for this senior class.”
Superintendent Trent North pledged to have an in-person graduations, if possible, when the May exercises were postponed two months ago.
“Graduation Day is an important milestone in the lives of our students,” North said when school was forced into digital learning.
Weaver called this a stressful time for school administrators.
“The stress level is higher because we want to make sure we do this class justice,” Weaver said. “We want to give them the recognition that they deserve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.