Alan Ellis Neal, age 74 of Winston, Georgia passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Alan was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sept. 19, 1948, the son of the late Elmer Edward Neal and Carolyn Van Fossen White. He had worked as the National Purchasing Manager of Drivetime for many years. Over his lifetime, he was a collector of many things and he had a very broad interest in things he enjoyed. Some of his favorite books were based around spirituality and motivation. Alan was a prayer warrior that loved the Lord! He had a need for speed and he was able to experience that through his love of cars and motorcycles. Alan was a lifelong car guy with over fifty years in the business. No matter what project he worked on, details were very important to him.
