Albert Ricky Lee, age 66, went home to be with Jesus from his Earthly home in the Corn Crib, Douglasville, Georgia, November 9th, 2022, with his wife Pamela Lee by his side.
He was a loving and kind husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend! He was preceded in death by his dad Albert Lee. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Pamela Lee, and his mother Evelyn Priest. Also his siblings: Steve Lee, Cathy Shepard, Bill Lee, Terry Priest, and Ray Priest. And his children Melissa Lee, Nathan Lee, Chris Lee, and Justin Turpin. As well as his stepchildren: Jeffery May and Christina Davis. And one great-grandchild, several grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. And his beloved pups, Chocoe, Lucas and Rosco. Please join us to celebrate his life this Saturday, November 19th at 3 p.m. at Georgia Funeral Care on Main Street in Acworth, Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.