Alexis Nicole Jones McComb, 35, of Bremen, died Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The family received friends on Friday March 31, 2023 from 5-8 p.m.

To send flowers to the family of Alexis McComb, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 31
Visitation
Friday, March 31, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 1
Funeral
Saturday, April 1, 2023
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
Apr 1
Burial
Saturday, April 1, 2023
2:00PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Burial begins.

Trending Videos