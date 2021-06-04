Alice “Granny” Lee Parks was called home to our lord on June 2, 2021. She was born on November 15,1943 to Ella Mae and Jeff Davis Jenkins.
She married Thurmond “PawPaw” Fred Parks SR. in 1959 and lived a happy 62 years of marriage bliss.
She was most known for her love of her 3 children Deborah Camp, Patricia(Randy) Burt, and Buddy(Sandra) Parks, 6 grandchildren, Marty (Krystal), Mystie(Rob), Alex(Brooke), Michaela(Alex), Kacy, and Jennifer(Kevin) and her beautiful 10 great-grandchildren.
Alice had a huge heart and gave her family lots of laughs over her years with her “toe-eaters” and pinches. Alice loved traveling to Biloxi and traveling with her husband and family. She loved family holidays and always made sure everyone was there for each holiday.
Alice is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Reverend Tommy Freeman and Reverend Terry Marbut officiating. Marty Bearden, Alex Camp, Jakob Bearden, Alex Magni, Rob Gatewood, Kevin Cheely will serve as Pallbearers.
Interment will follow afterwards at Meadowbrook Memory Garden, 1100 NE Hickory Level Rd Villa Rica, GA 30180 .
