Mrs. Alice Mae (Fowler) Baity, 87, of Winston, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Tucker officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville, GA.
Donations may be made to the March of Dimes. Condolences may be made at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
