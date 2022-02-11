Allene Allgood Denton, 96, of Douglasville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Dec. 31, 1925. She is the daughter of the late Dr. Conrad Lacunious Allgood and the late Lucy Goodman Faulkner Allgood.
She graduated from Emory School of Dentistry in 1949 and practiced dentistry in Decatur from 1949-62. At that time, it was unusual to see women in that profession. She married the love of her life, Charles G. Denton Jr. in 1953. She retired from dentistry after the birth of her second son to stay at home and be a full time mother, wife and homemaker.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Douglasville and especially loved her Sunday school class and the many dear friends she made there. She loved spending time with her family and especially loved her grandchildren. She was an extremely organized person. She was the quintessential southern lady, who always knew what to say in any situation, always remembered a person’s name and was very good at remembering little details about people. If we had to pick one word to describe her we would say “gracious.” She was always kind and quick to express her gratitude for little things.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles G. Denton Jr. in 1999; her siblings, Lucy, Zoa, Mary Ruth, Virginia, Conrad, Marjorie and James Edward.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Lynn Denton III, David and Sally Denton; grandchildren, Kelly Denton, Tracy Denton, Sophia McGill, Stephen McGill; sister-in-law, Dot Youngblood; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Douglasville. A service will follow at 12 p.m. with Dr. James Harper officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Pregnancy Resource Center in Douglasville or to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home and Family Ministry in Palmetto, Georgia.
According to her wishes, she will be cremated.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.joneswynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
