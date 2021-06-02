Mrs. Alma “Jean” King Jones, 92 of Bremen passed away on May 30, 2021 at her residence.
She was born on September 2, 1928 in Carroll County, Georgia the daughter of the late Calvin King and Leona Bradley King.
Mrs. Jones was a Member of Waco Baptist Church and a retired seamstress of Hubbard Pant Company.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, J. Walter Jones and brothers, Boyd King and Lloyd King, sister, Verlin Robinson and grandson, Justin Shealy.
Survivors include children, Glenda & Robert Shealy of Douglasville, Patricia & Randall Ayers of Buchanan; brother, Barry & Lynn King of Waco; grandchildren, Gina & Nathan Wisniewski, Brett & Kyla Shealy, Joey & Carolyn Ayers, Starsha Shealy; great-grandchildren, Mason Henry, Cole Henry, Clayton Henry, Kylie Henry, Zane Shealy, Jack Shealy, Ben Kennard, Michael Ayers and Daniel Ayers; special family, Rhonda Pope and Patricia Lawler; special sister in law, Doris King and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 3, 2021 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Reverend Jason Hatchett and Reverend Travis Pritchard officiating. Music will be provided by Melanie Robinson Bell and Nancy King. Joey Ayers, Brett Shealy, Mason Henry, Cole Henry, Clayton Henry, Billy Joe King and Shannon Dockery will serve as pallbearers. Jeffery Jones and Zane Shealy will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, please make donations to Tanner Hospice.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen.
