Mrs. Alvira C. Beckford Manley, 84, of Douglasville, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
