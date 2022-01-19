Andrew “Andy” Lee Hart, 64, of Douglasville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
Andy was born on Sept. 16, 1957, to William Hart and Ann Offutt in Chattanooga, TN. After moving to Georgia, he attended Douglas County High School and was in the graduating class of 1975. He married his wife Vickie Hart on April 12, 1980, and welcomed two daughters — Cassie in 1986 and Carly in 1993.
He was a well-loved softball coach, as he coached both girls’ softball teams throughout their youth. In recent years, he spent his time as a devoted “grandpa” to Gabriel ensuring that his love for Braves baseball and Nascar was passed to the next generations.
Andy is survived by his wife, Vickie Hart; daughters, Cassie (Dugg) Camp and Carly Hart; grandson, Gabriel Hart; mother, Ann Offutt; sister, Angel Hart; aunt, Ann Hart Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by his father, William Hart, and aunt, Sue Hardy.
The family welcomed friends and family on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., and a service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nascar Foundation via nascarfoundation.org.
www.jones-wynn.com
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
