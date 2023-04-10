Andrew “Drew” Keith Slay, age 24, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away suddenly from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Drew was born February 24, 1999 in Austell, Georgia. Drew was a 2017 graduate of Alexander High School and was currently enrolled as an Art major at the University of West Georgia. An honor student at West Georgia, Drew was set to graduate soon. He also held two jobs, working as a retail associate with The Farmers Table in Douglasville, as well as a graphic designer for the University newspaper, The West Georgian. A Southern gentleman, Drew was truly a gentle giant. There are not enough words to describe his kind, tender heart, along with his high intelligence, artistic ability, and many academic achievements and accomplishments. From a very early age he was able to “void warranties” on any computer and could game like a pro. Drew was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church. His presence will be deeply missed by so many, especially his family and his favorite pet, MoMo.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandmother, Brenda Slay; and his paternal grandfather, Julis Slay.
