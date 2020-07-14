Ms. Angela Helton Cummings, 67, of Carrollton, died Saturday, July 11, 2020.
According to Ms. Cummings' wishes, she will be cremated. The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. Memorial Services will be conducted, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
