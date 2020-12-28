Ms. Anita Louise Whitman Thompson, age 81, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, December 23, 2020. She was born December 7, 1939
in Phenix City, Alabama, the daughter of the
late Mr. William Thomas Whitman
and the late Mrs. Dorothy Nevels Whitman. Mrs. Thompson worked in Sales for Southern Aluminum. She was a member of Atlanta Revival Center.
In addition to
her parents, she
is preceded in
death her brother, Gerald Thomas Whitman.
Ms. Thompson is survived by daughter, Sheri Wallace of Carrollton, Georgia; sons and daughters-
in-laws, Walter Lawrence and
Denice Thompson
Jr. of Bremen, Georgia, Marc and Cindy Thompson
of Villa Rica,
Georgia; sister-in-
law, Gloria Whitman of Carrollton, Georgia; seven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends
at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Saturday, January 2, 2021
from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Graveside Services will be conducted Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. from Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Rev. John Alexander officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers
the family has asked that donations be made to Research
for Cure of Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago,
IL 60611
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family
Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.