Ms. Anita Louise Whitman Thompson, age 81, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, December 23, 2020. She was born December 7, 1939

in Phenix City, Alabama, the daughter of the

late Mr. William Thomas Whitman

and the late Mrs. Dorothy Nevels Whitman. Mrs. Thompson worked in Sales for Southern Aluminum. She was a member of Atlanta Revival Center.

In addition to

her parents, she

is preceded in

death her brother, Gerald Thomas Whitman.

Ms. Thompson is survived by daughter, Sheri Wallace of Carrollton, Georgia; sons and daughters-

in-laws, Walter Lawrence and

Denice Thompson

Jr. of Bremen, Georgia, Marc and Cindy Thompson

of Villa Rica,

Georgia; sister-in-

law, Gloria Whitman of Carrollton, Georgia; seven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends

at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Saturday, January 2, 2021

from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Graveside Services will be conducted Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. from Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Rev. John Alexander officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers

the family has asked that donations be made to Research

for Cure of Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago,

IL 60611

Messages of condolence may

be sent to the family

at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn

Funeral Home of Douglasville.