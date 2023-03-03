Ann Rose Hand, age 74, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023.
She was born Jan. 17, 1949 in Cedartown, Georgia. Family was foremost in Ann’s life.
A devoted wife to her late husband, Dennis, a loving mother and grandmother and a 2nd mother figure to her siblings,
Ann was always concerned about everyone else.
Ann helped Dennis in the manufacturing of Corvette seat covers.
She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for the holidays.
She was very proud of her doll collection, she loved tulips and anything purple.
Ann was Baptist by faith.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Dennis Hand; parents, Charles and Annie (Hindman) Pyle; and a brother, Earl Pyle.
Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Mark and Annie Hand, and Michael and Irina Hand; brothers, Winford Pyle, Michael Pyle, Billy Pyle, Glenn Pyle and Ted Pyle; sisters, Kitty Tripp, Tootsie Cook and Sue McKenzie; grandchildren Ava Hand and Michelle Hand; two step-grandchildren, Kate and Ellie McCracken; as well as other extended family members and many friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Brother Buddy Cook officiating.
Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
Thoughts and condolences to the family may be shared online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the services of Ann Hand.
