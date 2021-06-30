Ann J. Freeman, age 95, of Douglasville, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
She was born on November 9, 1925 in Douglasville, GA, daughter of the late John Jay Freeman and the late Nancy Pauline Woodruff Freeman. During her working career she worked for many years in Finance for the Federal Government.
In 1950, she and her fiancé, Charlie O’Neal, were flying in his plane when it crashed and Ann was thrown from the wreckage. She tried to go back and save Charlie, but he died in the crash. She never married. Ann loved reading, bird watching and doing yardwork. She was a long-time member of Douglasville First United Methodist Church.
Ann is survived by her nieces: Paula Ann Karst Bernard; and Mary Ellen Karst Thornton; and nephew: Stanley Jay Freeman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Mary Isabelle Freeman Karst; Sara Ellen Freeman Campisi; and brother: Morgan Jay Freeman.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and no services are planned at this time.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.