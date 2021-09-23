Mrs. Ann Marie Chastain Shiflett, age 67, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was born September 16, 1954 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. James Aaron Chastain and the late Mrs. Betty Jo Jarrard Chastain. She worked as a pediatric nurse for 35 years. “Miss Ann” had a great impact on her community, helping friends however they needed and caring for hundreds of kids, over 30 years at Douglas Pediatrics. She loved going to Goodwill, gossiping with her sisters and baking in her free time.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shiflett was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Duane Shiflett and her sister Deborah Rutherford.
Mrs. Shiflett is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Karen Shiflett of Powder Springs; her daughter-in-love, Brittney Brooks; her sisters, Elaine Stoffer of Lithia Springs, Gale Ellis of Mableton and Sandy Chastain of Mableton; her brothers, James Chastain of Mableton and Kerry Chastain of Mableton; grandchildren, Emmerson and Kaitlyn and “Meme” to all of her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville, Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. and Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. Memorial Service will be conducted Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville. Inurnment to follow at Powder Springs Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
