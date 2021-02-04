Anna Jean Dalton Clower, age 90, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Tate Dalton and Mildred Green Dalton, her brothers, Jack Dalton and Michael Dalton, her first husband, Richard Robert Jacobsen, and her recently deceased husband, John Floyd Clower, and her son, Michael Richard Jacobsen. She is survived by her sister, Susan Dalton Watson (Jim).
Jean was born in Atlanta, Georgia, at Grady Hospital, and grew up in Techwood. She met and married her first husband, Richard (Dick) Robert Jacobsen, and moved to Minnesota. Dick and Jean had two daughters that survive her, daughters Cindy Baines (Wayne), and Jeri Schneider (Steve). She had 4 grandchildren, Courtney Henderson (Donald), Christy Breaux (Carey), Harrisen Schneider, and Adam Schneider. There are 7 great grandchildren, Joshua and Caleb Henderson, Ashleigh, Cody, and Anabelle Breaux, and Bailey and Emory Schneider.
After Dick’s death, Jean and her daughters moved back to Atlanta, where she later met, and married John Clower, gaining two more daughters, Natalie Garner (Mike), and Nena Spence (Lee), with 4 more grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
Jean and her husband, John, were faithful members of Central Baptist Church in Douglasville, Georgia, attending Sunday School and church each Sunday, and participating in Vacation Bible School each summer. Jean traveled on several mission trips with her church, and volunteered in the kitchen for Wednesday night meals. She loved the Lord and served Him faithfully. Jean was devoted to, and dearly loved her family and friends.
A graveside service was held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Building Fund of Central Baptist Church, https://cbcdouglasville.com/give/ or the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.