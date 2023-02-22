Anne Greco Wilson, 88, of Douglasville, died Feb. 21, 2023.

The Funeral Service will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Fr. Joseph Shaute officiating.

Service information

Feb 25
Memorial
Saturday, February 25, 2023
9:00AM
St. Teresa's Catholic Church
4401 Prestley Mill Road
Douglasville, GA 30135
