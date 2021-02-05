Annette M. Rossignol Neugent of Marietta, GA passed away on Dec. 26, 2020, after a battle with numerous health conditions.
Annette was born on Sept. 20, 1931, in Providence, Rhode Island. she became a legal secretary.
In 1960, she met Naval Officer Charles Neugent. After marrying in 1961, they set off on an adventure of starting a family and traveling around the world. After returning, she worked at Printpack, Inc., in Atlanta, and worked till retirement.
Annette was a devoted Roman Catholic. She loved theater and music, and instilled this passion in her children.
Her loves were Bridge, gardening, reading, and treating her family to an annual beach vacation.
Annette was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Grace Rossignol, her brother Rene Rossignol, her sister Jeanne Beckett, her husband Charles, and her daughter Grace Roig. She is survived by her son James, her daughter Louise Thijssen, her granddaughter Olivia, her grandson Nicholas Thijssen, and her sister Claire Wilber.
Mass and Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marietta, GA at 10 a.m.
