Annette Perry Sewell, 86, of Winston, GA passed away peacefully Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Carrollton Manor.
She was born in Newnan, GA on April 20, 1936 to her late parents Sara Ingram and Hugh David Perry, Sr. She was a 1954 graduate of Newnan High School.
She enjoyed leading children’s musicals at church throughout her years and singing in the choir. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Douglasville, GA.
Annette made everyone feel welcome in her home. Her love spilled out on all who knew her but especially for her family.
She was preceded in death by, in addition to her parents, brother, Hugh David Perry, Jr.; daughters-in-law, Tammy Thacker Sewell and Kathy Roberts Sewell; in-laws, Hazel Herrin and Glover B. Sewell, Sr.; brothers-in-law, Glover B. Sewell, Jr. and Joe E. Sewell, Sr.; and sister-in-law, Josephine “Jo” Sewell.
Annette is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Thomas “Tommy” Sewell, Sr.; children, Thomas “Butch” (Jane) Sewell, Jr. of Villa Rica, GA, Sandy (Wade) Dodson of Pikeville, TN, Susan (Michael) Crouse of Canton, GA, and William “Bill” Sewell of Sharpsburg, GA; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren with another one due in July; brother-in-law, Richard Sewell; sisters-in-law, Babe Perry, Edna Sewell, and June Sewell Eiland; cousin, Anna Bryan (Bob) Sisk; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, January 7 at First Baptist Church, 5900 Prestley Mill Road, Douglasville, Georgia at 12 noon EST with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service officiated by Dr. John Pennington. A private graveside commitment for family will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan, GA.
McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan, GA was entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Annette Sewell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
