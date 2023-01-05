Annette Perry Sewell, 86, of Winston, GA passed away peacefully Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Carrollton Manor.

She was born in Newnan, GA on April 20, 1936 to her late parents Sara Ingram and Hugh David Perry, Sr. She was a 1954 graduate of Newnan High School.

To plant a tree in memory of Annette Sewell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos