Annie Ruth Polk (Polkie) was born to the late Radar L. and Asalena Polk on February 4, 1942. She departed this earthly life on Friday, January 8, 2021.
She was united in Holy matrimony November 22, 1958 to Bobby E. Mitchum. This union was blessed with four children.
She received Christ at an early age at New Mt. Top Baptist Church, where she remained a member for over 68 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents Radar L. and Asalena Polk, husband Bobby E. Mitchum and their daughter Pamela D. Mitchum.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Tammy (James) Saffo, Sheila Mitchum Billingslea, Robert (Lori) Mitchum; Siblings, Jimmy Polk, Michael (Olivia) Polk, Johnny (Charlene) Polk, and Joan (Frank) Wilson; 9 Grandchildren, 2 Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
An online Memorial Service can be viewed beginning January 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. Please contact Sheila Billingslea at smbillingslea@yahoo.com to request the link. We will also post the link on Facebook.
