Anthony Alexander Bridges, 53, of Douglasville, died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Golden Memorial UMC, 6903 James D. Simpson Ave., Douglasville with Robert S. King, Pastor and Lynn Lindsey, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Viewing will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Simpson & Daughters Mortuary Chapel, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave.
The remains will be placed at the church until the hour of services.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, Douglasville.
