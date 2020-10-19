Anthony John “Tony” Farina Sr., age 56, of Douglasville, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Feb. 15, 1964, in Norwich, Connecticut, son of Yueh Chu “Sophia” Pung Farina and the late Antonio Farina.
He proudly served and retired as an officer from the United States Navy after having served for more than 20 years. He owned and operated a branch of Edward Jones Investments, in Douglasville for more than 28 years. He loved traveling, fly fishing, and 80’s music. He is preceded in death by his father, Antonio Farina.
by his wife, Dana Haney Farina of Douglasville; his mother, Yueh Chu “Sophia” Pung Farina of Augusta; his children, Anthony “AJ” and Hannah Farina of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Meredith Farina of Atlanta, Alec Lee of Athens, and Kyle Haney of Carrollton; sisters, Katherine “Kathy” (Claudio) Carrasco of Augusta, and Paula Farina of Newport, Rhode Island; brother, Thomas “Tom” Farina of Pittsford, New York; and two grandchildren, Tony Farina III, and Vivianne Farina.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Todd Wright officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on the individual’s obituary page on our website.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel.
