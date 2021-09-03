April Suzanne Craft, 79, of Winston, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Charles Gibbs officiating. April will be laid to rest at Central Baptist Church Cemetery following the service.

Flowers accepted or donations may be made in memory of April to Central Baptist Church, www.cbcdouglasville.com or by mail to 5811 Central Church Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135.

Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of April by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.

