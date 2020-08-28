April Lea Lawson, age 51, died peacefully on August 27, 2020, at her home in Lithia Springs, GA after a courageous nine year battle with cancer.
In her final days, she was surrounded by friends and family. April was an inspiration to everyone she met and was always wearing a smile. She never met a stranger. Her smile would light up the room. She was an Angel among us. April could not speak due to her birth defect of cerebral palsy, but always let you know exactly what she thought.
April was born on February 5, 1969, in Austell, GA. She was a 1990 graduate of Lithia Springs High School and a member of Lithia Springs Methodist Church. April was a huge country music fan and her favorite band was Alabama. Every year she and her momma went to Ft. Payne, Alabama to the Alabama Fan Fair weekend where she made a group of friends she loved and who would love her for life.
Her other favorite activity was typing letters to family and friends and going to Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen, GA and the North Georgia Fair each year where she made friends with everyone she met.
April was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Lawson; grandfather: Hoke Daniel; grandmother: Bertie Miller Daniel; brother-in-law: Bobby Bensko and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her mother, Virginia Daniel Lawson; sisters: Susan Bensko and Jeni Long; aunt: Joyce Tyler; uncle: Jack Lawson; several nieces and nephews; adopted sister: Kayla and too many loving friends to count.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and also on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Mozley Memorial Gardens following the service.
