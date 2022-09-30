April Marie Abercrombie, 50 of Douglasville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at her residence.

She was born in Japan on March 22, 1972, the daughter of Marjorie Pepper Keller and the late Fred Keller. April had worked with the Douglas County School System as a Paraprofessional for a number of years and in her prior years of employment, she worked as an EMT for several ambulance services.

