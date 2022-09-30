April Marie Abercrombie, 50 of Douglasville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Japan on March 22, 1972, the daughter of Marjorie Pepper Keller and the late Fred Keller. April had worked with the Douglas County School System as a Paraprofessional for a number of years and in her prior years of employment, she worked as an EMT for several ambulance services.
April’s favorite color was red and she loved the University of Georgia Bulldogs. In her younger years, she spent lots of time riding horses. April enjoyed reading Nicholas Sparks novels, riding horses and camping at the lake. April loved her family and friends and was known to be quite the social lady. Planning and cooking for special times and events were her favorite and she made the best sweet tea! April was a woman of faith that loved her church and her church family and was a member of the Douglasville Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Jeffrey Abercrombie of twenty three years; sons and daughter-in-law, Paul and Lexi Williams, Jake Abercrombie; daughter, Kirsten Abercrombie; mother, Marjorie Keller; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Erica Keller; grandchildren, Eli Williams and Raylan Williams; in-laws, Stanley and Linda Abercrombie; sister-in-law and her husband, Tonya and Nathan Chumley.; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven on Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held in the Rosehaven Chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ian Carney officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs with Paul Williams, Joe Keller, Chase Keller, Jake Abercrombie, Kai Keller and Nathan Chumley serving as pallbearers.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
