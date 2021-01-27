Arthur Paul Smith, 60, of Winston, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
He was born in Bartow, Florida on Dec. 15, 1960, son of the late James Franklin Smith and Nancy Carol Stepp Smith Pugh. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children: Adam Powers and wife Amanda; Courtney Estes and husband Bryan; and; grandchildren: Addison Powers; Alizabeth Powers; Noah Estes; Betsy Estes; and Bradley Estes; mother: Nancy Carol Stepp Smith Pugh; sisters: Cynthia Alvarez; Penny Smith-Dresselears; Carrie Smith.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife: Elizabeth “Betsy” Crockett Powers; and a brother: James Michael Smith.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated.
