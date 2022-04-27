Atha Ruth Smith Harris, 96, of Lithia Springs, died April 25, 2022.
Visitation will be Friday, April 29, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. A graveside committal will take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30318 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas Chapman officiating. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Sweetwater Mission in Austell, Georgia.
Messages of condolence can be sent to www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.