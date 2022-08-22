Queen Warrior, Athelon Elois Evans Brooks, 71, of Douglasville, transitioned on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Queen Warrior, Athelon Elois Evans Brooks, 71, of Douglasville, transitioned on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1950, to the Late LeRoy and Charlotte Wright Evans of Penn Hills, PA.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph; her children, Gail, David and Antonio; her grandchildren, Cranston, David, Cinzia, Koran, Ronald, Jada and Kane; as well as her great-grandson, Carmelo.
She was predeceased by her first, husband David; daughter, Tina; and granddaughter, Phoenix. She leaves behind her devoted love for her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Coston Funeral Homes, Pittsburgh, PA.
