Augusta Mathews Workman, age 104, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. She was born on December 27, 1916, in Meriwether County, Georgia, daughter of the late Orrin Mathews and the late Julie Grace Wyche Mathews. Augusta was a member of Bright Star United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her step-daughter Carolyn (Ted) Westbrook; step-granddaughter, Melissa L. Westbrook and numerous loving cousins on both sides of her family.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband L.E. “Bud” Workman.

The family will receive friends at Bright Star United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.

The Funeral Service will follow in the sanctuary at 1 p.m. Officiating the service will be Pastor Orlando Evans and Dr. Jamie Jenkins.

Interment will take place in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.

Service information

Oct 2
Visitation
Saturday, October 2, 2021
11:00AM-12:00PM
Bright Star United Methodist Church
3715 Bright Star Road
Douglasville, Ga 30135
Oct 2
Service
Saturday, October 2, 2021
12:00PM
Bright Star United Methodist Church
3715 Bright Star Road
Douglasville, Ga 30135
