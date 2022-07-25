Aurelia Anne Stringer Johnson, 82, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, finished the race marked out for her when she
went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 3:56 pm
on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Anne was born on Aug. 14, 1939, to parents Willie G. and Ruby Reynolds Stringer. She attended Douglas County High School in Douglasville, and enjoyed LIFELONG friendship with her Class of 1957! She married James (Jimmy) Edward Johnson on Nov. 27, 1958.
She is survived by children, Lea Kelly and husband, Damon of Signal Mountain, TN; and Nikki Bryant and husband, Demarcus of Addison, TX; by grandchildren, Taylor Kelly and wife, Ashley of Nashville, TN; Trent Kelly and wife, Meghan of Brooklyn, NY; and Trey Kelly of Signal Mountain, TN; and 2 great-granddaughters; Emma and Abby Kelly; her half brother, David Monroe; her sister-in-law, Sarah Stringer of Arlington, TX; nieces and nephews; plus extended family Garry Marlow and Rhonda Rigsbee.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy; her parents; and brother, Lamar Stringer.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Signal Mountain Bible Church, Tennessee, with a service to follow at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in the Green Meadow Memorial Garden Cemetery in Conyers.
Lane Funeral Home, Chattanooga.
