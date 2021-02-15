Mrs. Avery Arline Hood Acker, 80, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
She was born March 1, 1940, in Lexington, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Mr. Burt Avery Hood and the late Mrs. Alberta Hood Thompson. Mrs. Acker grew up on a farm in Lexington, Massachusetts. She loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren, celebrating all holidays which she fully decorated for
her cats, exploring
all new places,
reading and writing. When she made friends, she made them for life. Mrs. Acker took everyone she knew in as her child and she became their Mom. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
In addition to
her parents, she
is preceded in death by her husband,
Mr. Donald Ray Acker; son, Michael Acker.
Mrs. Acker is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and John Kacmarynski of Green Bay, Wisconsin; sons and daughters-in-laws, David and Suzi Leshinsky of Fort Myers, Florida, Thomas and Angel Leshinsky of Bristol, Tennessee; adopted sister and brother-in-law, Janine and Glen Summers of Apopka, Florida; brother, Burt Hood of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Michael, Zachery and Jennifer; nieces, Rose and Grace.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Wednesday, Feb.
17, 2021, from
10:30 a.m. until
11 a.m. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with the Rev. Terry Marbut officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
