Axel Peter “Pete” Damerow, 69, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel.
For those unable to attend the service in person, you may view the Livestream from the link on the online obituary page at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
To plant a tree in memory of Axel Damerow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
