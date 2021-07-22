Barbara A. Woodell, age 74, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 after a two-year battle with ALS. Barbara, daughter of Chet and Mildred Wells, was born in Kansas City, Missouri on December 25, 1946, making her a Christmas baby. After high school in Atlanta, she attended the University of Tennessee for one year. She then returned home and attended Kennesaw College.
After marriage in 1968, Barbara worked at the Cushman Corporation, in Atlanta, while her husband, Gary, attended Emory University School of Dentistry. She enjoyed interior design and worked with Susanne Hudson, at The Design Company, for many years. Her last employment was as the Museum Director for the Douglas County Old Courthouse Museum. Barbara was a homemaker, wife, mother of two boys, Lile and Derek, and a worker. Most of all, she enjoyed life, travel and especially her friends. She loved people.
Barbara and Gary were high school sweethearts before marriage in 1968. Both were 1965 graduates of Southwest High School in Atlanta. They had a long history together, and she was the love of Gary’s life!
She is survived by her husband, Dr. R. Gary Woodell; son, Lile R. Woodell; and sister Jane E. Hives.
The family will not be having a service, nor gathering, for Barbara due to the Covid situation.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Barbara to the ALS Association at www.als.org
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Woodell family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
