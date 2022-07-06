Barbara Ann Parrish, 54, of Douglasville, died July 5, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, July 10, 2022 from 1-3 p.m.

The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 3 p.m.

Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Garden.

