Barbara Ann Parrish, 54, of Douglasville, died July 5, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, July 10, 2022 from 1-3 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 3 p.m.
Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Garden.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.
